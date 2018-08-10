New Kids on the Block announced their 2019 tour Monday morning.

The boy band will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature on "The Mixtape Tour" next summer. They announced the tour on the "Today" show along with the release of a new song titled "80s Baby."

The tour makes 53 stops, and the final three are in Florida.

Presale tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9. For more information on tickets and VIP packages, click or tap here.

Full schedule of "The Mixtape Tour":

Thursday, May 2: U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati

Saturday, May 4: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

Sunday, May 5 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Tuesday, May 7: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Wednesday, May 8: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Thursday, May 9: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

Friday, May 10: FedEx Forum, Memphis

Saturday, May 11: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Monday, May 13: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

Wednesday, May 15: Toyota Center, Houston

Thursday, May 16: AT&T Center, San Antonio

Friday, May 17: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Saturday, May 18: Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Tuesday, May 21: El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center

Wednesday, May 22: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Thursday, May 23: San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Friday, May 24: Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Saturday, May 25: Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sunday, May 26: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Tuesday, May 28: Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena

Wednesday, May 29: San Jose, CA SAP Center

Thursday, May 30: Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Saturday, June 1: Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Sunday, June 2: Portland, OR Moda Center

Tuesday, June 4: Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena

Thursday, June 6: Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Friday, June 7: Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Saturday, June 8: Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sunday, June 9: Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Tuesday, June 11: St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Wednesday, June 12: Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Thursday, June 13: Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Friday, June 14: Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Tuesday, June 18: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, June 19: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 21: Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Saturday, June 22: Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Sunday, June 23: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Tuesday, June 25: Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena

Thursday, June 27: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Friday, June 28: Boston, MA TD Garden

Sunday, June 30: Uniondale, NY NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, July 2: Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, July 3: Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, July 5: Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Saturday, July 6: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, July 7: Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, July 9: Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Wednesday, July 10: Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Thursday, July 11: Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena (Philips)

Friday, July 12: Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Saturday, July 13: Orlando, FL Amway Center

Sunday, July 14: Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Event Center

That’s right, Blockheads! We’re coming to a city near you in 2019 on the #MixtapeTour! We’ll be joined by very special guests @TheSaltNPepa, @naughtybynature, @tiffanytunes, and @debbiegibson. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am EST with fan presale starting tomorrow 10am EST. pic.twitter.com/p04oh1v65d — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 8, 2018

