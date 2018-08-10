New Kids on the Block announced their 2019 tour Monday morning.
The boy band will be joined by Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature on "The Mixtape Tour" next summer. They announced the tour on the "Today" show along with the release of a new song titled "80s Baby."
The tour makes 53 stops, and the final three are in Florida.
Presale tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 9. For more information on tickets and VIP packages, click or tap here.
Full schedule of "The Mixtape Tour":
Thursday, May 2: U.S. Bank Arena, Cincinnati
Saturday, May 4: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland
Sunday, May 5 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Tuesday, May 7: Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri
Wednesday, May 8: Enterprise Center, St. Louis
Thursday, May 9: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville
Friday, May 10: FedEx Forum, Memphis
Saturday, May 11: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
Monday, May 13: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas
Wednesday, May 15: Toyota Center, Houston
Thursday, May 16: AT&T Center, San Antonio
Friday, May 17: American Airlines Center, Dallas
Saturday, May 18: Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Tuesday, May 21: El Paso, TX UTEP Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, May 22: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Thursday, May 23: San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Friday, May 24: Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Saturday, May 25: Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sunday, May 26: Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Tuesday, May 28: Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena
Wednesday, May 29: San Jose, CA SAP Center
Thursday, May 30: Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 1: Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Sunday, June 2: Portland, OR Moda Center
Tuesday, June 4: Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
Thursday, June 6: Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, June 7: Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Saturday, June 8: Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 9: Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 11: St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 12: Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 13: Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 14: Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 18: Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, June 19: Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Friday, June 21: Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Saturday, June 22: Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 23: Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, June 25: Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena
Thursday, June 27: Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Friday, June 28: Boston, MA TD Garden
Sunday, June 30: Uniondale, NY NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Tuesday, July 2: Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Wednesday, July 3: Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, July 5: Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Saturday, July 6: Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, July 7: Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Tuesday, July 9: Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Wednesday, July 10: Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Thursday, July 11: Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena (Philips)
Friday, July 12: Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 13: Orlando, FL Amway Center
Sunday, July 14: Hollywood, FL Hard Rock Event Center
