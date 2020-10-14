New York Philharmonic cancels entire 2020-2021 season because of COVID-19

It's the first this has happened in its 178-year history.

NEW YORK — The New York Philharmonic will miss an entire season for the first time in its 178-year history and is seeking to expedite the renovation of David Geffen Hall that had been set to impact performances through February 2024.

Philharmonic President Deborah Borda says cancellations caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic caused $10 million in ticket losses on its $87 million budget for 2019-20 and another $20 million in losses for 2020-21.

An open rehearsal on March 12 was the last time the orchestra played together, according to NPR. By that afternoon, places all across New York City were shuttered because of COVID-19.

A rented pickup truck dubbed the "NY Phil Bandwagon" has appeared throughout the Big Apple for pop-up chamber concerts since August and will return in the spring, the New York Times said.

Borda said she hopes the full orchestra can resume performances next summer with performances in New York City parks and its residency in Vail, Colorado.

This announcement comes just days after the Broadway League announced Broadway will remain closed through at least May 30 of next year.

What other people are reading right now: