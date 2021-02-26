The King of the High Wire, Nik Wallenda, is bringing his pandemic-safe show back to Nathan Benderson Park this weekend.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Nik Wallenda is bringing back his drive-in style daredevil stunt show so the family can enjoy the thrills from a safe, social distance.

The King of the High Wire won't be alone. The show also features FMX freestyle jumpers, BMX riders, motorcycles in a steel globe, a wheel of steel and a human cannonball!

Wallenda first opened a drive-in stunt show last summer a few months after the pandemic began.

The show runs this weekend and next. The final show is scheduled for Mar. 7.

You can buy tickets at daredevilrally.com.