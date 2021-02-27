Nik Wallenda returns to Sarasota with drive-in daredevil show

The 11-time Guinness World Record holder will take the high wire along with his wife.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota native Nik Wallenda is bringing back his death-defying, high octane stunt show to Nathan Benderson Park this weekend.

The 11-time Guinness World Record holder will take the high wire along with his wife. But, the fun doesn't stop there. Nike Wallenda's Daredevil Rally will also include BMX freestyle jumpers and riders, motorcycles spiraling inside a steel globe, and even a human cannonball.

Wallenda promises the whole experience will be fun and safe for the whole family.

Shows will run the weekend of Feb. 26-28 and Mar. 4-7. You can book tickets on Wallenda's website.