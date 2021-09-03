CBS to rebroadcast 'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' this Friday

The original airing garnered 17.8 million viewers in the U.S., CBS said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is scheduled to be rebroadcast later this week on CBS.

The TV special originally aired Sunday, March 7, and sent shockwaves worldwide following an explosive claim in which Meghan said that before the couple had their son Archie, there had been "concerns and conversations" between Harry and the family "about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

Harry confirmed there was a conversation about "what will the kids look like." He said he would never reveal who was involved, but Winfrey revealed on "CBS This Morning" he told her it was not his grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Meghan also said she felt extremely isolated and unhappy within the royal family that "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

CBS says the original airing of the special garnered 17.8 million viewers, "the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special during the current 2020-2021 season, and for any entertainment special since the Academy Awards on Feb. 9, 2020."

"Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" will be rebroadcast from 8-10 p.m. on CBS and 10 Tampa Bay.

If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. And, there is help available. Contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay at 211 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

