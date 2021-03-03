Construction resumes on Universal's Epic Universe theme park

Construction had been paused for nearly 8 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Work on Universal Orlando's highly-anticipated theme park is returning after the coronavirus pandemic paused construction in July 2020.

Universal's Epic Universe is said to "create an entirely new level of theme park entertainment."

Construction is set to begin immediately but is still expected to take several months before reaching "full-speed," according to the theme park. The reason for the timeline is due to Universal's need to re-staff for the project and reassemble its vendor and contract teams.

“The restart of construction of Epic Universe is a terrific moment for our employees and for our theme park business in Florida,” Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast Corporation said. “It is our single-largest investment in the state and represents our enthusiasm for the spectacular park and the economic opportunities it will generate.”

Work on the project will bring back hundreds of jobs within Universal and thousands across Central Florida at a time when the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people out of work.

"The Epic Universe project will infuse billions of dollars into the Florida economy – and also create more than 14,000 permanent jobs in addition to the thousands of jobs that will be created during its development," Universal wrote.

Universal's Epic Universe was first announced back in August 2019 and is set to be built on 750-acres of land near the Orange County Convention Center. In 2020, leaders confirmed Super Nintendo World would be among the lands that make up the new installation.

“Our vision for Epic Universe is historic,” Tom Williams, Chairman and CEO for Universal Parks & Resorts said at the time the project was announced. “It will build on everything we have done and become the most immersive and innovative theme park we have ever created.”

In total, Universal's Epic Universe will feature a theme park, entertainment center, hotel, shops, restaurant and more.