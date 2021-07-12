Patricia Heaton marks three years of 'freedom from alcohol'

In an Instagram post, the Everybody Loves Raymond actress shared a milestone.

TAMPA, Fla. — Patricia Heaton, best known for her role as Debra Barone in Everybody Loves Raymond, is celebrating being three years sober this month.

In a video posted on Instagram, the actress says, "It's July, where we celebrate our nation's freedom. Also celebrating three years of freedom from alcohol for me."

Writing the caption, "A lot to celebrate this month. #3years," she also encouraged others with similar experiences to reach out to her privately.

Heaton previously released a book titled 'Your Second Act: Inspiring Stories of Reinvention'. Last year, in an article with Parade Magazine, the actress describes her lifestyle prior to quitting.

"I quit drinking two years ago in July. I miss it terribly, but at the end of the day, I feel better. I noticed that I was looking forward every night to cocktails. And if I happened to go to lunch, I might have a glass of wine or Prosecco," said Heaton in that article.

She adds alcoholism can have a significant impact on women later in life.

"There’s an actual statistic that women who were moderate drinkers in their 30s and 40s often become alcoholics in their 50s and 60s. I think it’s something about your children leaving the house and the things that used to anchor you are no longer there," Heaton said.

According to a study from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIH), older women may be especially at risk for alcohol problems because they are more likely than men to outlive their spouses and face other losses that may lead to loneliness and depression.

Heaton also describes a change in health from staying sober.

"As your hormones change, you can’t really process alcohol the same way you did when you were younger. I’ve stopped, and my life has improved significantly," Heaton said.

NIH research shows women of all ages have less lean muscle mass than men, making them more susceptible to the effects of alcohol. In addition, there is an age-related decrease in lean body mass versus total volume of fat, resulting in an increase of the total distribution of alcohol and other mood-altering chemicals in the body.

If you or a loved one are battling alcoholism, there are a few steps you can take. The NIH suggests having a primary health care provider screen patients for alcohol problems and offer a brief intervention. 5 to 15 minute sessions of information and advice about the risks of drinking and how to reduce drinking can help prevent at-risk drinkers from developing alcohol problems. In randomized clinical trials, women have been found to benefit most from brief interventions.