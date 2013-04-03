x
'Pawn Stars' to film in Tampa Bay area this April

Fans of the family-run pawnshop in Las Vegas can sign up for free tickets to attend the live filming for a show in their city.
In this Wednesday, April 3, 2013, photo, Rick Harrison, owner of the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop waits as a camera crew prepares to shoot an episode of Pawn Stars at his shop in Las Vegas. Pawn sales at the shop, which is featured in the television reality show Pawn Stars, bring in about $20 million a year, up from the $4 million a year it made before the show aired. Turning small business owners into stars has become a winning formula for television producers, but the businesses featured in the shows are cashing in, too. Sales explode after just a few episodes have aired, transforming nearly unknown small businesses into household names. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The best we can do is share this news. The History Channel's hit show, "Pawn Stars" is coming to the streets of St. Petersburg this April with the show's spinoff "Pawn Stars Do America."

The "Pawn Stars" are hitting the road to visit some of America's most exciting places and what better stop than in the Tampa Bay area. Filming will take place over six days from April 5-7 and April 11-13 right here in an undisclosed location of downtown St. Pete, according to That's So Tampa.

Fans of the family-run pawnshop in Las Vegas can sign up for free tickets to attend the live filming for a show in their city, getting a live account.

"Each episode follows Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin 'Chumlee' Russell as they step out of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas to connect with fans in different cities and acquire some of the most remarkable items imaginable," the site says.

Click here to learn more.

