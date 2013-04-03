'Pawn Stars' to film in Tampa Bay area this April

Fans of the family-run pawnshop in Las Vegas can sign up for free tickets to attend the live filming for a show in their city.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The best we can do is share this news. The History Channel's hit show, "Pawn Stars" is coming to the streets of St. Petersburg this April with the show's spinoff "Pawn Stars Do America."

The "Pawn Stars" are hitting the road to visit some of America's most exciting places and what better stop than in the Tampa Bay area. Filming will take place over six days from April 5-7 and April 11-13 right here in an undisclosed location of downtown St. Pete, according to That's So Tampa.

Fans of the family-run pawnshop in Las Vegas can sign up for free tickets to attend the live filming for a show in their city, getting a live account.

"Each episode follows Rick Harrison, Corey Harrison and Austin 'Chumlee' Russell as they step out of the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas to connect with fans in different cities and acquire some of the most remarkable items imaginable," the site says.