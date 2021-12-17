Here's a look at the Peppa Pig Theme Park's Daddy Pig Coaster

Families can take a ride on the coaster when the park opens on Feb. 24, 2022.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story.

The world's first-ever Peppa Pig theme park is coming to Winter Haven in just a few months.

And ahead of the big opening set for Feb. 24, 2022, the park is giving us a first look at one of its family-friendly rides.

The park previewed Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster with a video on social media showing the character's recognizable red car twisting and turning along the tracks of "Mr. Bull's digging site."

"This is the perfect 'my first roller coaster' experience for your brave little piggies," Keith Carr, director of design and construction, said in the minute-long clip.

While families are waiting to board the ride, they can take a tour of Peppa's iconic yellow house, Carr explains in the video.

The minimum rider height for Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster is 36 inches, according to the park's website. Riders less than 42 inches tall must be accompanied by a responsible rider 14 years old or older.

The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, play areas and live shows.

It's based on the popular preschool animated television series, and families visiting the park will be able to meet Peppa and her friends.

The park says it will have six rides, six theme "playscapes," a water play area and "even more oinktastic experiences."

Single-day tickets for the park will be sold at the gate for $34.99 and $30.99 online. Annual passes and vacation packages are also available.