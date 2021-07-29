Here's a look at the Peppa Pig theme park coming to Florida

The theme park is right next to Legoland and is set to open in 2022.

The world's first-ever Peppa Pig theme park is coming next year to Florida.

And, the new theme park has released its first look at the rides and attractions guests will be able to enjoy when the park opens.

According to a release, the park will have six rides, six theme "playscapes," a water play area and "even more oiktastic experiences."

The Peppa Pig theme park is its own standalone park, but it's "just steps away" from Legoland.

"Designed to be the ultimate day for little ones, the new theme park combines interactive rides and themed playgrounds with character shows and an indoor cinema for quieter moments," a release said. "Every corner of the charming new park is crafted with preschoolers in mind, from their first roller coaster rides with their parents and free fair games for the whole family, to an all-terrain course where they will pedal tricycles through a sensory-rich trail and a colorful splash pad that celebrates 'muddy puddles' jumping fun!"

The theme park says it is already selling annual passes and vacation packages for the theme park, with travel dates starting on April 1, 2022. According to a release, the vacation packages include a stay at a Legoland resort hotel. For more information and ticket prices, click here.

Fun Rides

The park says families will be able to ride most rides together.

Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster: "Take a ride with Daddy Pig in his recognizable red car and go on an unexpected adventure when Mr. Bull's 'digging up the road' sends you on a curvy exploration of Daddy Pig's new shortcut! This family-friendly thrill ride is the perfect first roller coaster for brave 'little piggies!'"

Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride: "You won the Fun Fair raffle! Now ride to the sky with Peppa Pig and your family in Miss Rabbit’s hot air balloon as your prize! Enjoy the view from the very top, it’s brilliant!"

Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride: "Anchors away! Sail with Grandad Dog on this family boat ride to find his hidden treasure."

Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure: "Take a ride on a friendly dinosaur and discover prehistoric surprises around every corner of Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Park! Parents can ride along with their little explorers on this epic dino quest!"

Mr. Bull's High Striker: "Once the hammer hits the bell on Mr. Bull's High Striker, your family will bounce up to the sky. Hold on tight and be prepared for a surprise because, after all, what goes up, must come down!"

Peppa's Pedal Bike Tour and George's Tricycle Trail: "Little ones will pedal their way through a camping adventure in the woods, through the icy mountains to see the sights, smells and sounds of the great outdoors! Smaller cyclists can enjoy George’s shorter pedal path adventure on tricycles built just for them!"

Playspaces and additional attractions

Muddy Puddles Splash Pad: "Have an oinktastic time with Peppa and George doing their favorite thing: jumping up and down in 'muddy puddles!' This lively play area has spouting fountains, slides and other watery surprises to keep the play experiences super fun and splashy!"

Fun Fair: "Meet Peppa and her friends for a fairground adventure full of free games for the whole family, rides that take you up into the sky and lots of other fun things to try!"

George's Fort: "What's making that croaking noise? Find out for Granny Pig by finding your way through the maze and exploring George's Fort!"

Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse: "Discover what Grandpa Pig is growing - could it be something red and squishy? Or green and round? Slide around his greenhouse and find out!"

Peppa Pig's Treehouse: "Climb into the Treehouse and join Peppa for 'high tea' in her not-so-high treehouse, then slide down to the bottom for even more fun!"

Rebecca Rabbit's Playground: "Get active and find all of the ways to play around the rabbit burrows, as you jump, crawl or hop over to explore Rebecca Rabbit's Playground."

Madame Gazelle's Nature Trail: "Discover what has left mysterious footprints on the ground as you explore the nature trail with Madame Gazelle!"

Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena: "Join Peppa and her family under the canopy at Mr. Potato's stage with live shows packed full of songs, games, snorts, and giggles throughout the day!"

The Cinema: "Take a break from the sunny fun by watching some of your favorite episodes of 'Peppa Pig' on the big screen in our indoor cinema!"