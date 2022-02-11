Here's what's on the menu at the new Peppa Pig Theme Park

Miss Rabbit's Diner will offer food for both the "little piggies" and adults.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — In nearly two weeks all the "little piggies" will be heading to Winter Haven in order to take part in the grand opening of the first Peppa Pig Theme Park. And after a day of family-friendly rides, kids and parents will probably be in the mood for a meal.

That's where the theme park has their backs. According to officials, the park will have a menu filled with kid and parent-friendly foods.

Miss Rabbit's Diner, a sit-down quick-service restaurant, will offer children a three-cheese grilled cheese sandwich, creamy peanut butter and jelly sandwiches toasted to perfection. There will also be freshly made chicken salad sandwiches and even baked mac and cheese.

Pizza lovers will be able to enjoy the option to add select toppings of their choice. All kids’ meals will include a fresh fruit cup or snack pack and apple juice.

For grown-ups, the theme park will offer an exotic grain bowl that includes "a classic blend of rice, quinoa, amaranth, black beans, arugula, roasted vegetables and peppers, topped with an avocado tomato 'smash.'"

There will also be a juicy smoked brisket melt "on herbed focaccia with aged provolone, horseradish aioli, pickled onions and baby arugula or even a classic Margherita styled flatbread."

For dessert, guests can cool down with the park's signature muddy puddle milkshakes that come in chocolate and strawberry flavors. There will also be cinnamon buns, as well as a marshmallow "mud" cup.

The Peppa Pig theme park will feature rides, interactive attractions, play areas and live shows.

It's based on the popular preschool animated television series, and families visiting the park will be able to meet Peppa and her friends.

The park says it will have six rides, six theme "playscapes," a water play area and "even more oinktastic experiences."