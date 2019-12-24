ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jon Boyd is a happy guy. You can tell by the smile that rarely leaves his face.
When we first met in May, just before his 26th birthday, we talked about all kinds of things from our USF educations to his love for tea developed while living in China.
Mostly, we talked about giving.
Jon has seen the power of giving firsthand. He knows the power of being selfless. That was the genesis of his birthday wish – to give ice cream away.
He wanted to drive around St. Petersburg in an ice cream truck and give away cones for free just to make people smile.
I loved the idea.
At the time of our interview, Jon had rounded up enough donations to give away 200 cones. Our story gained so much traction around town that Jon ended up giving away 500 cones.
Not only that, he had money left over to donate about $3,000 to organizations that help kids in foster care.
He quit his start-up job and is now trying to start an event company so he can deliver more ice cream and more smiles. He plans to expand his birthday giveaway to Tampa in 2020.
