LARGO, Fla. — I meet at least 400 new people per year for stories. It’s impossible to keep up with everyone, but I try.

I was texting with Kelli Casto the day after our story on her situation aired and she had a cheerful update.

We met on Tuesday, November 12. We met at her storage facility in Largo where she'd been housing 3,000 pieces of medical equipment for her non-profit 'Saving Our Seniors.'

For a year, it was home. Now, she had to be out by Friday.

The equipment was plentiful. She kept donated items like walkers and wheelchairs there in case a senior in the community, who couldn't afford one, needed one.

The story aired and the community responded in less than 18 hours. Kelli raised $10,000, got a bigger warehouse than before, this time in Manatee County, and sparked up a partnership with Cheddars restaurant group. She can now offer frozen meals to seniors who need help with food.

As she puts it, “You brought me to the homerun”.

I'd like to give credit to the community who saw her heart for others and responded. I just recorded the video.

Keep circling the bases in 2020, Kelli. Your neighbors see your heart for others and the impact it makes.

