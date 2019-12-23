GIBSONTON, Fla. — Old Glory sat limp on the flag pole outside Ray Chambers' home when I pulled up his driveway in August. I had never been there before, but I could tell the homeowner loved America.

The wind chimes even sounded patriotic, if that’s possible.

When I entered the house, my suspicions were instantly confirmed. Chambers was a delightful veteran of WWII and Iwo Jima survivor with photos from his time in service plastered all over the wall intermixed with framed pictures of smiling family members.

A black and white headshot of a younger Chambers in his Navy uniform stood out.

Chambers sat in his recliner with a small coffee table at this left hand. Upon it sat multiple harmonicas. I, for one, don’t play the instrument but Chambers had put in enough practice hours for the two of us – and then some. For nearly all of his nine decades on earth, Chambers has carried a harmonica. It was a source of entertainment for him as a child.

It became a source of comfort while he was becoming a man during war.

Chambers is a warrior with a love for country and music. He played the harmonica every day while defending the honor of the United States of America. He still plays his favorite song, "God Bless America," every day on his harmonica.

After interviewing Chambers, his friend, and his wife, I sat next to him on the couch and asked him to play a song for me. I pulled out my cell phone and shot a quick video of him tooting out "God Bless America." It was a fun little moment.

I never thought that video would become so popular.

It was posted to the 10News Facebook page the next day and within a week had more than 1.5 million views. Not only that, 123,000 people "liked" it and 28,000 people shared it. Those are big numbers for a short video of a 94-year-old playing a harmonica.

I was quite surprised. I was pleasantly surprised. I was so pleased that people cared enough to listen to a man they’d never met, most likely, play a song that almost all of us know. It meant a lot to Chambers. He celebrated his birthday a little later that month.

At 94, he’s an American hero and I was so happy to have met him in 2019.

