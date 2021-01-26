Art auction aimed at stopping human trafficking hopes to raise money and awareness

Big sporting events like the Super Bowl attract sex traffickers. Rob and Debbie Canton are fighting back with an art project designed to raise awareness.

TAMPA, Fla. — Rob Canton hopes painted goats help end the horrific practice of human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a major issue that unfortunately accompanies major events all over the world,” said the Thonotosassa man. “They draw a lot of money, a lot of people from out of town, and unfortunately, one of the side effects is they draw a lot of sex trafficking as well.”

About a year prior to Super Bowl LV, Canton and his wife, Debbie, shared their mission to fight human trafficking from their goat farm.

The couple has been offering the public chances to see their nearly 200 goats on the property. They even host goat yoga on weekends.

They schemed up the plans for Project G.O.A.T. ahead of the NFL’s championship weekend in hopes that they’d be able to raise awareness for the terrors of human trafficking – and activity which sees a rise during big events like Super Bowls.

The G.O.A.T. acronym in Project G.O.A.T. stands for Global Offensive Against Trafficking.

“I just can’t even imagine what they go through,” Debbie said in 2020. “I’m going to get upset talking about it.”

Human trafficking is a huge problem at many of the world’s largest sporting events. It’s a topic Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) acting Special Agent in Charge Kevin Sibley addressed last week in the lead-up to Super Bowl LV in Tampa.

"HSI Tampa is working hard to make sure this event is safe for everyone despite the global pandemic," he told 10 Tampa Bay’s Tamika Cody.

Lack of awareness is sometimes the biggest hurdle to change. When traveling for entertainment, many fans may not readily think about the dangers of human trafficking and its association with marquee events like the Super Bowl.

That’s why Canton calls Project G.O.A.T. such a vital initiative.

“It really took off more than we were anticipating,” he said this week.

Millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide every year. The Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI teamed up to produce a public service announcement that includes what people should look for if they suspect someone is trafficked.

The 55 goats were painted by 55 different artists. Each has its own style and messaging and shares the central theme of ending the immoral actions of human trafficking.

Canton is eager to auction off the goat statues at a February 6 event at Zoo Tampa at Lowry Park. Tampa dignitaries and celebrities from outside the Bay area will gather for an outdoor event at the zoo where awareness will be just as important as raising funds.

“I think it’s already a success regardless of the money raised but we hope to do a little bit of that as well,” said Canton.

Money will be sent to outreaches like Rapha International and Operation Underground Railroad, along with other organizations fighting to end human trafficking.

Athletes and celebrities expected to attend include Houston Astros Pitchers Lance McCullers Jr., Joe Smith, NBA on TNT Reporter Allie LaForce, Dallas Cowboys Defensive Lineman Eli Ankou, and Pro Cyclist Shayna Powless.

If you see something suspicious in the Tampa Bay area, you’re encouraged to contact authorities.

Tampa Police Department: 813-231-6130

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office: 813-247-8200

Text SAFETAMPA + YOUR TIP to TIP411 (847411)

The goal of Project G.O.A.T. is to bring much-needed awareness and utilize the G.O.A.T. to raise funds to fight Human Trafficking and child sexual exploitation, a growing problem across the globe. Behind drug and arms trade, human trafficking is the third-largest organized criminal activity. It is only a matter of time before human trafficking becomes the leading contributor to criminal activity.