Ray Lee-Pack measured out ingredients for the Mango Beet smoothie with all the care and precision of a surgeon.

“The mango happens to be a popular flavor,” he said, pouring juice into a blender.

Lee-Pack, artfully known as an Artista (a play on words with the title of barista) has been serving drinks since 2011. He was one of the all-autistic staff members at Artista’s Café in Tampa.

“When you find what it is that they love, that’s all they focus on. That’s all they want to do,” said Aristas Café director Adrienne Smith.also

PHOTOS: "Bean Mobile" delivers coffee and autism message to the community

Smith designed the menu for the beverage truck, which is wrapped in brightly colored art. The artistas are nicknaming the vehicle the “Bean Mobile." Most of the drinks are cold but there are also a few hot coffee options.

“I think we’re ready now. We’re excited to get out in the community,” said Remmick Wadsworth, who was the first artista hired seven years ago.

Vicky Westa started the Artista’s Café after discovering her own autistic child was having trouble finding employment once she became an adult. She now runs Autism Shift, an organization geared towards finding sustainable employment for adults on the autism spectrum.

“We’ve have had a lot of movements in our time that are wonderful to helping people feel accepted and welcome and this is another one of those that is going to help us make huge strides in our society,” said Scott Bartlett, who quit a job in Tampa to start working with Autism Shift full-time.

That’s the goal.

“One day people will not associate autism with anti-social behavior, but rather positive enlightenment,” said Lee-Pack.

Bartlett will drive the “Bean Mobile” to locations and allow the artistas to get their message to the community.

The Artista’s truck will debut Wednesday at the Autism Thrift Store at 2908 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33614. The beverage truck will be there through Friday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. each day.

