Bobby Lewis was one of the inaugural students at Collins Elementary School in 2005. That kindergartner is all grown up now, graduating from Newsome High School on Tuesday.

“It’s crazy to be at the elementary school and see people I haven’t seen in a long time,” he said.

Bobby Lewis was one of the original students at Collins Elementary School in 2005.

In all, 88 of the 110 inaugural Collins students are graduating from a Hillsborough County school this week. Along with Newsome, East Bay, Chamberlain, and other schools were represented at a “clap out” Friday morning, where the seniors paraded around their old campus in their caps and gowns as current students cheered from the sidewalks.

“I’m going to try to do pre-med going into college,” said Lewis. “It wasn’t really until, like, high school until I started realizing that I really like biology and I really enjoyed chemistry. I really enjoyed anatomy that I took this year.”

Lewis is the salutatorian of Newsome High School with a GPA of 7.96. He scored a 1510 on his SAT.

Newsome High School’s graduation is set for Tuesday morning at 9.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP