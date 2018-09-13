Beer and soda cans clanged against each other as they tumbled out of a garbage can and into a giant recycling container.

“It’s a nice sound,” said Andrew. “It’s like a waterfall.”

Andrew has autism and found that after leaving high school he was looking for activities to occupy his time.

His mother, Tina, put a simple post on Facebook asking if her son could pick up aluminum cans in their Bloomingdale neighborhood and “it blew up from there”.

“I crushed all these!” Andrew shouted as he and two crew members from Trademark Metals unloaded a garbage can full of cans Thursday morning.

“I needed something to do and I couldn’t just sit home and watch TV all day.”

The chance to spend time collecting and recycling cans have given Andrew something to look forward to each week.

“This is the most he’s been embraced by humanity is coming here, which sounds crazy because where in a metal recycling center, but he comes here and feels a part of something,” said Tina.

The people at Trade Mark look forward to Andrew’s visits, too.

“With each visit I see him growing out of his shell a little more,” said Joanete Salas, who has been working at Trademark Metals for five years. “That’s enjoyable. I like to see that.”

Andrew’s haul netted himself $38 on this trip. His biggest collection earned him $100. The money offers him a little independence and the freedom to buy food and gifts for himself and his family.

“If there’s any way you can pay it forward, that’s what it’s all about. I have been certainly blessed by having Andrew in here,” said Trademark’s Kathy Schroll, who has a grandson with autism. “It just makes him feel on top of the world and therefore makes us feel on top of the world.”

Andrew has bonded with a few of the men and women at the scrap yard. He specifically singled out David White as a favorite of his, because of David’s smile.

“He’s so honest and is just so friendly to have around,” White said.

The chance to pursue a passion is why Andrew keeps collecting. He started his own business, Andrew’s Aluminum, and hopes to keep making money by collecting cans.

“He looks forward to seeing Frank and Dave and Miss Kathy,” said Tina. “Yeah, it’s definitely the bright spot in his week.”

