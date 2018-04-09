Cpl. Chris Miller was born to be a cop. His parents worked at the Clearwater Police Department for a combined 58 years.

Now, he patrols the streets in his own squad car.

“This job is fun,” the 10-year veteran said.

Miller has many duties in the patrol division. He’s become a bit of an expert at hunting down stolen vehicles.

“If I had to estimate, I’d say probably 200-250 in my 10 years,” he said. “I would say the best part of my career is helping actual victims.”

The most recent recovery came with a sweet surprise.

On July 10, Bob Timberlake’s 2016 Lincoln MKX was stolen from his home near St. Petersburg. Timberlake has a disabled son. He had just brought him home from a doctor visit. They opened the hatchback of the car, got his wheelchair out and took him a few feet away into his condo.

That’s all the time a car-nabber needed to steal Timberlake’s vehicle.

Ten days later, Miller, working a midnight shift in Clearwater, found the car in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Nursery Road. The only thing missing off the car was the rearview mirror.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Timberlake wrote a letter to the chief of police praising Miller for his work. He also offered to buy Miller lunch, but it’s against department policy. So, Timberlake did the next best thing.

“I’m not sure about the county’s best sleuth because there are many of us out there who enjoy finding these stolen cars,” said Miller with a chuckle as he looked down at the trophy Timberlake had made up for him. The label read, ‘CORPORAL CHRIS MILLER, PINELLAS COUNTY’S BEST STOLEN VEHICLE SLEUTH’.

“It’s going to go on my mantle and once I have a desk of my own, it’s going to go on my desk. I’m sure my kids will see it, too.”

The trophy was a small token of appreciation for a stranger to an officer. The two still have never met in person but have exchanged words over the phone. The gesture means a lot to Miller.

“In this job you don’t get a lot of thanks. It’s kind of a thankless job sometimes,” he said.

His colleagues agree.

“It brings the community together with the officer,” said police sergeant Chris Ziermann. “It’s something he’ll remember for the remainder of his career.”

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP