Clearwater police collect hundreds of boxes of cereal for hungry children

The donation helps boost the Cereal for Summer initiative hosted by Feeding Tampa Bay and 10 Tampa Bay.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard saw the impact a box of cereal can make.

On Tuesday morning, he stopped by to see the haul collected by city police officers over the course of a few weeks for 10 Tampa Bay and Feeding Tampa Bay’s partnership program called Cereal For Summer. The initiative aims to provide over one million meals this summer to kids who may otherwise go hungry without their free or reduced lunch meals from school.

"We all know how important breakfast is and when these students leave school there is often a gap in the food that they have," said Hibbard. "Well, our employees at the police department and throughout through the city are filling that gap."

That gap has widened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding Tampa Bay says 68 percent of families seeking food assistance at their pickup locations are seeking help for the first time.

That’s why the Clearwater police donation, like many others, leaves such a lasting impact.

You can be part of the Cereal For Summer campaign. To help, drop off a box of cereal at participating Sonny’s BBQ restaurants around Tampa Bay through May 14. Every morsel matters to the thousands of children in need around our community.