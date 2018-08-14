Beatrice Paulus grinned as a pair of Weeki Wachee mermaids slowly swam in her direction.

The 6-year-old from Ohio isn’t used to sights like this.

“No, there are not too many in Cincinnati,” laughed her dad, Ben. “They haven’t come to the Ohio River yet.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation organized a trip for Bea and her family to visit Weeki Wachee Springs to meet mermaids. It was Bea’s wish after dealing with incredible pain.

“She just started complaining about a lot of pain,” Ben explained. “She’s been in chemo a little over a year.”

Bea was diagnosed with Langerhans cell histiocytosis (LCH), which is a rare disease involving clonal proliferation of Langerhans cells -- abnormal cells deriving from bone marrow and capable of migrating from skin to lymph nodes. Clinically, its manifestations range from isolated bone lesions to multi-system disease.

Doctors treated her condition, and expect Bea to make a full recovery.

Her wish was granted, and the mermaids gave her a private swimming experience few others will ever get to do.

“I’m pretty envious!” said her mom, Anna, as Bea kicked her rainbow mermaid tail. “I would love to have a tail on myself.”

The swim lasted about 20 minutes. It was a dream come true for the child who has endured so much.

The family will visit Disney World tomorrow and Clearwater Beach on Thursday.

