Powerlifting seniors train for international events at home

Davey and Judy Reed, 73, are preparing for two qualifying events before the world championships in Ireland this fall.

AVON PARK, Fla. — If you miss going to the gym to workout, join the club. Judy Reed misses her routine. She’s an elite powerlifter – at age 73.

“She’s absolutely unbelievable. She is my hero, bottom line. My earthly hero,” her husband, Davey, said in October 2019. “People think I’m bragging. I am.”

Judy and Davey have been married for decades. They typically exercise at the Anytime Fitness location off State Road 27 in Avon Park. During the pandemic, gym closures forced routine changes for everyone.

Taking a break from workouts wasn’t an option for the Reeds.

“It’s been great. We went to see our coach and he was happy with what we did at home,” said Davey, an elite softball player. “We just modified our workouts.”

The couple spend multiple days per week working out from their porch doing whatever exercises they can do with limited equipment. There have been a lot of resistance training sessions and free weights. They even use the banister and porch railing for triceps exercises.

“You’ve got to understand the anticipation of preparing for our upcoming meet pushed us to extremes,” said Judy. “We went back to our trainer, which we haven’t seen him now in two months, and so we went back for the first time. We thought maybe we would be at the same level but we never anticipated and that we might be better than what we had and he was surprised.”

The couple is now preparing for two national qualifiers, which have been postponed and relocated twice due to COVID-19. Those will lead up to the world event in Ireland where the Reeds have a chance to set more records at an age when many people are trying to “take it easy”. On Sunday, Judy did three sets of 25 push-ups.

For the Reeds, slowing down is not an option.

“We’ve been so determined to make this work that we found ways to make it work,” said Davey. “If we go on to the nationals and we finish in the top three in the nationals we will be on the USA team.”

She owns 10 world records. He owns four. The Reeds expect to hear the date and location of their postponed events by the end of this month and are excited to compete internationally in Ireland this fall.

Judy broke her own world record in the deadlift last Aug. 16 with a lift of 259.6 pounds. She set 10 world records in her first two years of lifting after her doctor recognized the beginning stages of osteopenia.

