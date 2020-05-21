Truck transformation a dream come true for cancer-surviving teen

Domanic Cuevas, 18, had his truck restored by Automods in Sarasota thanks to the Children's Dream Fund.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The wait was worth it for 18-year-old Domanic Cuevas. For a month, he was without a set of wheels while his truck was being fixed up at Automods in Sarasota.

“Wow,” said Cuevas as his restored ride rolled out of the garage after weeks of modifications. The truck transformation represents a long journey for the Winter Haven teen.

“What they’ve done to the outside, it looks like it’s been completely repainted,” Lisa Hawk said with a smile. “It’s just gorgeous.”

Cuevas’ truck got a bumper-to-bumper transformation thanks to Hawk and the Children’s Dream Fund. Cuevas has dealt with bone cancer in his left tibia since July 2019. His dream was to have his truck restored.

“I’m cancer free. I found out two Mondays ago that I was cleared,” he said.

The truck got a new sound system, fresh tires and rims, a steering wheel, new bumpers, seats and upholstery. It’s everything – and more – Cuevas wanted.

“I can’t even express that honestly. I wish there was some way I could repay them, but I know I can’t.”

It’s everything Hawk and CDF hoped to provide.

“Being able to see him drive away in his truck is like saying goodbye to this terrible time in his life. He’s conquered it and we’re just so proud of him,” she said.

The Children’s Dream Fund was founded in 1981 with the single purpose of fulfilling dreams for children ages 3-21 who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness, and who live in West Central Florida. Dreams are referred to us by doctors, nurses, Child Life and Social Workers, friends, families and other patients.

