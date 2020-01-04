SEMINOLE, Fla. — Fay Baroni has lived at her home since 1965. Recently, more people have been stopping than ever before.

“It’s been such a joy,” she said.

The big draw is her Book Box: The oversized mailbox-type box contains dozens of books of all different genres. Her brother-in-law helped her build it and Baroni added her own artistic touch with a vibrant paint job.

“She’s very artsy-craftsy,” said her neighbor, Gianna Lacert, who used to take piano lessons from Baroni. “She told me about it when she was putting it up and she was putting it up. She was so excited.”

Neighbors stop and grab books at their leisure. Baroni says she’s seen kids as young as two and adults as old as 90 take books from her box. Very few people take one and never return.

“Ten. Maybe 15,” said Lacert, counting up her book total from the Book Box.

Gracie Johnson is a new neighbor who has lived around the corner from Baroni for around a year. She’s “kind of” a reader but smiled at the thought of having a neighborhood hotspot centered around a simple book.

“I thought that was very creative,” said the 16-year-old homeschool student. “It’s just very interesting.”

10News

After 18 years at the Eckerd Corporation, and a stop at Florida Power, Baroni worked as a secretary for Pinellas County Schools. She noticed coworkers would read on lunch breaks. She started a book club.

She’s always loved to read. Now, she shares that love by leaving books for anyone to take.

“Sunday I actually saw a lady jogging stop and look at a few books. She picked up a couple and kept on jogging and I thought that was so cool,” said Baroni. “A little old man in a tricycle bike came riding down and he says, ‘I like mysteries’, so he got off his bicycle and he looked through them and grabbed a couple books and put them in his basket and rode off. It was just such a joy to see that you can share and you never know the ripple effect of how you can affect people’s lives.”

The Book Box is stocked mostly with books for adults but Baroni also loves handing out books for kids. When she’s not reading, the grandmother does different volunteer activities such as painting clay crosses and knitting caps for newborn babies.

