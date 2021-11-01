Family’s soup bags reach further than expected

Tish Kunath inspired her granddaughers to pack soup for kids in Pasco County. The goal was 100. They blew that away in no time.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for many people to feed their families. Job losses and financial strain have contributed to the problem. A grandmother in New Port Richey noticed this and decided to make a change with the help of three of her grandkids.

“They don’t even conceive of how big this is,” said Tish Kunath, who has eight grandchildren overall.

Kunath and a trio of sisters – Katie, 13, Madie and Jocie, both 9 – started to make packages full of soup in New Port Richey. The packages include eight cans and a recipe card.

“You should always help people because in one way or another it will come back to you,” said Katie. “It’s more important to feed people than play sports or something.”

The meals only need to be mixed and heated to enjoy. Each package feeds roughly eight people and costs $12 to fulfill.

“I’ve spent about $5,000,” said ­­­­Kunath.

Many of the bags were given to Pasco Kids First, a nonprofit getting food into the hands of families in need. Becky Bennett serves as the director of development for Pasco Kids First for over 13 years. She was overjoyed to receive bags of soup from the family.

“They are wonderful little girls, and their grandmother is just the same,” she said. “It is heartwarming to see children wanting to help other children.”

This is a new step in community service for the sisters. They have been buying Christmas presents for other families in their area each year as well.

The soup project has been super uplifting. The family goal started at 100. The girls have gotten enough donations to fill 560 bags.

“It’s been really helpful,” said Kunath. “Since COVID-19, we haven’t been able to been able to go into homes like we used to.”

Kunath packs her car to the brim for deliveries.

“They don’t even conceive of how big this is,” said the proud grandparent.

If interested in helping the family raise additional funds for bags of 8-Can Chicken Taco Soup, email Tish as tishkunath@gmail.com

8-Can Chicken Soup

Serves 6-8; 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (15 oz.) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15 oz.) can sweet corn kernels, drained

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 (12.5 oz.) can chicken breast, drained and shredded

1/2 (15 oz.) can green enchilada sauce (or 1, 10 oz. can)

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles

1 (14 oz.) can low-sodium chicken broth

1 (1 oz.) packet taco seasoning

1/2 teaspoon cumin, optional

1/2 teaspoon chili powder, optional

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, optional

1/2 teaspoon onion powder, optional

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Garnish options: sour cream, tortilla chips, avocado

PREPARATION

Place pinto beans, black beans, corn, tomatoes, chicken, enchilada sauce, green chiles and chicken broth in a large stock pot over medium-high.

Stir in taco seasoning, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder and onion powder, then add salt and pepper, if desired. Taste and adjust seasoning, if necessary.

Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce heat to low and let simmer for 20-30 minutes, or until desired thickness is reached.

Serve hot, garnished with sour cream, tortilla strips and avocado. Enjoy!

