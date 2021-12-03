Firefighters prepare to climb 1,000 steps to promote safety and lung health

The area first responders will participate in the Fight For Air Climb at Raymond James Stadium on April 18. It's expected to draw 650 climbers.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jen Shedler understands the dedication required to be a firefighter. She watched her father tackle the career for over four decades.

“I secretly always wanted to be one. It just took me some time to be ready,” said the Seminole native.

Shedler is a firefighter and EMT for St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. She has worked at Station 11 in St. Petersburg for two years now after finishing cadet training.

Last week, she and her coworkers stood in the shadow of the five-story training tower on the fire department drill grounds. They gathered to practice climbing for their April 18 date with Raymond James Stadium.

“Heavy,” she said of her gear, which she will wear during the climb, and can weigh up to 100 pounds. “Your calves tend to be pretty sore on the way down.”

For 16 years, the American Lung Association has hosted climbs at the Bank of America building in downtown Tampa to raise awareness for the importance of good lung health. The events typically draw around 900 participants. This year they hope for 650.

“Going up and down is different than going up like we normally would in the Bank of America building,” said Shedler, who has climbed three previous times. “In the beginning, yes, we’ll be huffing and puffing but that’s what practicing is for to get going.”

This will be the first time the climb will be held at a football stadium. A smaller event was held at the drill grounds in 2020 and then moved to Raymond James Stadium in 2021 to provide the safest environment possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rather than scale vertical flights of stairs like in years past, firefighters will attempt to climb 1,000 steps at the stadium this spring. The ‘Fight For Air Climb’ on April 18 will cover the 200 section of the stadium and require firefighters to traverse up and down the stairways.

That wrinkle will provide a new challenge for the climbers.

“It will feel more challenging, I think,” said Shedler. “I think people can appreciate the physical nature of it and they see us doing things but I don’t think they’ll fully understand how it is unless they’ve put on all the gear or even a weight vest and climbed stairs.”

The American Lung Association hopes the event will raise $160,000. Money raised at the Fight For Air Climb event funds the Lung Association’s efforts to end all lung disease through research, education and advocacy.

In addition, funds will support the organization’s COVID-19 Action Initiative, a $25 million initiative to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory virus pandemics.

The chance to climb has personal meaning to Shedler.

“My friend’s parents had lung cancer, and both passed away from it,” she said. “My friend was like, ‘hey, you’re a firefighter. You should try this challenge’. I did and I loved it. I just really like preparing for it every year.”

Firefighters face an increased risk of death from cancer, including lung cancer. In the line of duty, firefighters are regularly exposed to smoke, gasses, chemicals and other substances that can be damaging to their lungs. It also makes them at an increased risk for short-term lung issues like coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, and bronchitis.

At the climb, firefighter teams compete for the fastest team and the top fundraising team. Awards are also given to the fastest individual firefighters.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” said Shedler.