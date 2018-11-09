The smell of cookies was hard to miss in the St. Petersburg Vineyard Church hall.

“We have 77 trays of cookies,” said Michael Rivera. “We have over 2,000 cookies all baked.”

It took hours the Monday night to package all the goodies for Tuesday’s special delivery. Men and women in the community knew that September 11 was the perfect day to show appreciation for the first responders in Pinellas County.

“It was a scary time and we didn’t really know if more terror was coming,” said Jamie Mayo, who started delivering cookies to firefighters and police officers on 9/11 back in 2002. “So, when it came time for the anniversary, I just needed to do something.”

That something has grown from just a few departments in year one to dozens now in year 17. Mayo and nearly two dozen other volunteer drivers made stops at every fire station in Pinellas County.

Each stop includes baked goods and a hug.

“It’s wonderful and I think the main message is what we’re carrying, and that’s never forget 9/11,” said Laura Nugent, who rode with Mayo to three different stations Tuesday morning.

In the front seat, Julie Roberts reminisced about the day the nation fell under attack.

“9/11 was one of the saddest days in my life other than a family member passing away,” she said. “Every year I get that same feeling.”

The hope is that those feelings are replaced with uplifting ones with each new tray of cookies. The trio of women took turns hugging firefighters at Station 4 in St. Pete. They even got a demonstration of how quickly first responders can get down fire poles during service calls.

The opportunity to remind the first responders that they are cared for is the whole point.

“It’s a nice thing,” said Station 4 captain, Tim Livingston. “It doesn’t happen that often and days like this we see it a lot more.”

The volunteers also handed out 300 thank you cards from area school children. Last year the cookie delivery had to be called off due to Hurricane Irma.

