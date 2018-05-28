Art Cotton has lived a full life. In October, he’ll celebrate his 88th birthday. April 18th, he celebrated a long-awaited graduation.

“He called my name, first before everyone else,” said Cotton. “He gave me my diploma.”

Frostproof High School honored Cotton during its 2018 graduation ceremony, 70 years after he dropped out of school to join the Marines. On April 6, 1948, Cotton enlisted. He spent the next 40 years of his life serving the nation. The final 20 were spent as an aerospace engineer at Cherry Point, North Carolina.

He played high school football at Frostproof and still holds a school record in the javelin throw. He was teammates with NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Eddie LeBaron during his three years as a wide receiver on the Quantico Marines team.

On the day of the final game in 1952, he was called into duty. He served 15 months in Korea from January 1953 to spring of 1954, during which time the Korean War ended. He worked in Japan as a line chief and was sent to Andrews Air Force base in Washington D.C. in 1962.

He earned his GED in 1965, but wanted his diploma. The opportunity to get it was special for Cotton, who has lived in the same Frostproof home since 1988.

“The biggest thing that I enjoyed out of that was those young kids graduating high school coming up and shaking my hand telling me, thank you for serving the country. That was special.”

The graduation ceremony featured 106 students.

Cotton is excited to get back to his hobbies. “I feel better but my life ain’t no different,” he said. “I’m going to start playing golf again in a week.”

Cotton has six holes-in-ones to his credit.

