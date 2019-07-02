SEMINOLE, Fla. — Linda Burhans rises before the sun each morning. She doesn’t want to be late to nature’s beautiful daily restart.

“If you could start off your day like this, why wouldn’t you?” she asked rhetorically. “And everybody can.”

Four years ago, she started taking her cell phone with her on walks along the shore of Lake Seminole. She began snapping photos of things that caught her eye.

Then, she started posting them to Facebook.

“It might just be a bird or like, you see the beautiful sun or a little tiny flower,” she said. “Sometimes the sky is yellow and sometimes it’s gray, but it’s always beautiful.”

Each post had a different photo but featured the same three words: “Good morning Seminole.”

Good Morning Seminole

“It was gorgeous and I’m going to think about this all day when I’m working,” said Elisa Broad on Thursday morning while looking at a photo of the sun peeking between the branches of a palm tree. “I look forward to it and a lot of times I tell her, 'Thank you very much for sharing. Today’s photo was really was pretty.'”

Burhans took that photo less than an hour before Broad ‘liked’ it on Facebook. Dozens of photos on Burhan’s social media account greet friends and strangers alike each morning.

It’s her way of uplifting those around her.

“It always is a good morning. Whether you want it to be or not. Whether you realize it, it’s always a good morning,” she said.

Burhans says “85 percent” of the photos she posts are taken in her backyard. She is a public speak and author specializing in empowering caregivers. She hosts a weekly radio talk show "Connecting Caregivers Radio."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.