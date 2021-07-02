Hurricane season kicks off tree salvage season for Tarpon Springs furniture maker

Chris Mauer looks forward to collecting new hardwoods after Florida's summer storms. The craftsman turns those fallen trees into functional pieces of art.

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — It’s not out of the ordinary for Chris Mauer to get a little excited to hear hurricanes are coming.

“We definitely don’t want anybody to have any damage to their homes or anybody to get hurt,” he reassured me. “But, yes, crazy people like me, they like to see what kind of trees in the area are going to fall and then we go out and we get them.”

It has been Mauer’s routine since starting The Furniture Place in Tarpon Springs just a few minutes from the famous sponge docks. He was burnt out after spending years catering BBQ and selling furniture. The Florida native decided to start making his own out of trees downed by storms.

“Mother nature put these here. When it’s their time they fall down, and we make furniture out of it,” he said, looking out over his showroom full of tables.

The room was stocked most recently by Hurricane Irma, which hit the coast of Florida as a powerful Category-4 monster. Mauer remembers driving five hours to haul home 5,000-pounds of logs after Irma ripped across the Sunshine State. That summer he traveled all over Florida gathering fallen trees and stocking up on tropical hardwoods.

“We didn’t sleep for probably two months after that hurricane hit,” he said. “Eventually they become one of these beautiful works of art.”

On Wednesday, just a few days shy of tropical storm Elsa officially becoming the first hurricane of the 2021 season, Mauer and his assistant Joe Kenyon spent the morning pouring epoxy in between wood slabs to create one of his highly requested river tables. It’s one of The Furniture Place’s most popular items.

“I love doing these,” he said as he slowly and evenly poured bright blue liquid into the trench he’d carved out of a piece of black walnut. “We’re doing about 50 per year.”

And that doesn’t even count the other 100 to 150 other tables made from harvested trees, which he cuts into slabs himself using a chainsaw. Mauer works mostly with local pecan, hickory, Indian rosewood, and monkey pod woods, although he’s worked with cypress and other softer materials as well.

“This was about a 90-year-old tree according to the arborist,” he said, gliding his hand over a table made from a solid piece of camphor from St. Petersburg. “This was going to end up in the dump. We can’t let that happen.”

The mission to make tables goes far beyond earing an income for Mauer. He has a passion for keeping local trees out of the dump and preventing the century-old pieces of Florida history from becoming common garden mulch.

To him, that would be a travesty. It’s the message he can’t stop sharing.

“Yeah, I make everything here. All custom,” he said proudly to a person who wandered into his shop while on vacation from Colorado. “I save all this wood from Florida.”

The Furniture Place is located at 110 Athens Street in Tarpon Springs, Florida 34689.