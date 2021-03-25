Community shows support after death of iconic Tampa Heights bike shop owner

Joe Haskins was a beloved man who ran his bike shop in Tampa Heights for over 30 years.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay lost an icon this week when Joe Haskins passed away at 79. If you are an avid biker in Tampa, you probably knew Joe or know someone whose life was touched by the community giant.

"We have had a few extra people stop by to say they're sorry and pray for us," Michelle Haskins, Joe's wife of nearly nine years, said. "Joe would be overwhelmed with the support that has been thrown out there the last couple of days."

He was born in Tampa on September 5, 1941, according to his obituary. He owned and operated Joe Haskins Bicycle Shop where he was known for his honesty and care for children who needed bike repairs.

He was a person who believed strongly in community outreach.

“He just made everybody feel really important,” said long-time friend, Aaron Czyzewski.

The bike shop was originally opened in 1916. Joe bought it from a family member in 1958 and eventually renamed it after himself. He operated it in the Tampa Heights neighborhood for around three decades and has received awards from the Tampa Police Department for his community efforts.

This week, bikers made frequent stops to the shop to pay condolences to the family. Many people have commented on the bike shop’s Facebook post announcing Joe’s death with messages of gratitude.

“He was really, really a special guy. You don’t get to meet people like Joe Haskins often in your life,” said Czyzewski, 54, who grew up in Temple Terrace before moving to Tampa Heights and eventually Seattle 13 years ago. “Every one of my bikes I got from Joe and I can promise you this – Every time I climb on one of my bikes I am reminded of Joe.”

A funeral service for Joe will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, March 29 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. Interment will follow in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

A Thursday morning Facebook post shared an update on the store hours:

“We would like to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers. We have always known Joe was loved and well respected in the community until the last few days we didn’t realize how much. As we prepare for his viewing and his funeral the shop will not be open on Friday 3-27-2021 or Saturday we are normally closed on Sundays and Mondays and we will be closed on Tuesday re-opening Wednesday 3-30-2021 at 10 o’clock.”