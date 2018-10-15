ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Nickholls Thénor had never been on an airplane before his trip to St. Petersburg six years ago.

“There was no way he would be able to get this leg. No way at all,” said local doctor, Frederic Guerrier, looking down at Thénor’s new prosthetic leg. “You know, he had such a sweet face you felt like you needed to help him.”

Guerrier, a Haitian native, left the island nation when he was 16 but returns each spring on a medical mission trip. In April, he met Thénor, who was just three months removed from losing his left leg in a motorcycle crash.

“January 2, 2018,” he said, with Guerrier interpreting.

The accident hit Thénor hard. He was limited in his mobility and not able to play and coach basketball with his youth teams. He’d been volunteering his time to help educate kids for years. He’d even begun teaching HIV/AIDS prevention and life skills along with basketball.

The loss of the leg broke Guerrier’s heart.

“When I saw him, I said, ‘I’m going to find a way to help’,” said Guerrier. “I had no idea. I was just telling myself that I need to do something but I had no idea what I was going to do.”

Upon returning to the United States, Guerrier ran into an old friend at the hospital. Gina Vittetoe, who started St. Petersburg Limb & Brace 32 years ago, offered to fly Thénor to Florida and make him a prosthetic limb. It was an opportunity she couldn’t pass up.

“When Dr. G saw me in the hospital, he told me about Nik and how involved he is in the community working with kids and coaching basketball and what an important person he is there and the good things he does. He asked me if there was any way we could help him out and I said, absolutely.”

Local physical therapists also donated their time to help Thénor adjust to walking with his new leg. Thénor will return home to Haiti on Tuesday.

He plans to come back to see Guerrier and Vittetoe in February to check up on the progress of his prosthetic. They hope Thénor is able to walk without the aid of crutches by then.

