TAMPA, Fla. — There was no sleeping in today for the kids nor staff at Hillel Academy.

“It would have been nice,” said teacher Tracy Gold with a giggle.

Instead, the Hillel community gathered on campus, while almost every other school in Tampa Bay was out of session, to participate in its inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

“Our students are making dog collars for Southeastern Guide Dogs -- we are making snack packs for children who are at the Ronald McDonald House, we are making blankets for the homeless and we are writing letters to our troops,” said Allison Oakes, head of school at Hillel.

Classrooms were filled with kids (excited to not have to wear a school uniform) working on various community service projects. The day included guest speakers and hands-on missions.

“It’s a great way to come together and build community,” said Hillel parent Jen Goldberg. “Hearing about it is always different than what we do.”

Ariella Chauca helped some fellow students weave dog collars using paracords. The collars, which run about $6 apiece, will be given to the Southeastern Guide Dogs non-profit for free.

“I love dogs," Oakes said. "I love animals and my own nephew has autism and has a service dog so for this particular project there really is a home connection for us."

Students planted a tree at Hillel Academy in the school’s annual Tree Planting Ceremony for Tu b’Shevat, the Jewish holiday known as “New Year of the Trees.” The festival is one of four New Years of the Jewish calendar. Tu b’Shevat is an opportunity to raise awareness about and to care for the environment through the teaching of Jewish sources celebrating nature.

It is also a day to focus on the environmental sensitivity of the Jewish tradition by planting trees wherever Jews might live.

“It can be a day off but it’s also better to have to work here and it makes feel better,” Chauca said.

Students moved outdoors in the afternoon to beautify the school through washing fences and sheds, weeding and gardening in Rachel’s Butterfly Garden and the TUB Farms hydroponic garden. The produce raised in the garden is donated to Holocaust survivors.

Hillel plans to have a day of service on all MLK holidays moving forward.

