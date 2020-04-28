Colombian-transplant serves coffee to homeless in Tampa

Jimmy Avendano moved to the USA in 1993. "I came from poverty," he said. Now, he's giving back to the homeless with the help of his wife and volunteer baristas.

TAMPA, Fla. — For nearly a month, the smell of freshly roasted coffee has filled the Hillsborough Hope parking lot on North Florida Avenue.

It’s a temporary shelter for homeless in Hillsborough County.

Jimmy Avendano and his wife, Stephanie, have been serving free cups of java to the homeless who live on property.

“It’s amazing to have the opportunity to serve,” said Jimmy. “I came from Colombia. I came from poverty.”

Jimmy moved to America in 1993. Sharing his love for coffee has become a regularity in Hillsborough County.

Since coronavirus has become more of a global concern, he and Stephanie felt it was the right time to inject some positivity into the Catholic Charities campus.

“Before the coffee, we’re serving dignity,” said Jimmy. “We’re not here to be glorified over this.”

The smiles on the faces of the homeless who live in the tent community are enough. Stephanie recalled seeing a woman receive a latte with an artful heart floating on top created with foam.

“She softened immediately,” said Stephanie. “A lot of these people have had really hard lives. At the end of the day, it’s about love. It’s serving souls, truly. Everybody wants to be treated with love,” she said.

The couple has enjoyed the process of teaching their son to serve others. They rely on their faith in tough times. COVID-19 has forced uncertainty on many.

A simple cup of coffee sometimes can take your mind off your struggles.

“It’s just pure and simply love. The coffee is secondary to the energy,” said Jimmy. “When it’s served with love, it’s a different feeling.”

The team that Jimmy and Stephanie have assembled to serve coffee gathers in the parking lot each morning to set up. From 5:30 to 9 a.m. they serve drinks. A chef from Orlando has joined them to serve breakfast.

“It’s not about business,” said Stephanie. “All over the world, we’re dealing with this together. This is something we’ve given our life to.”

“Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Petersburg, in partnership with the City of Tampa, opened a temporary shelter (Hillsborough Hope) for homeless residents of Tampa on vacant land owned by Catholic Charities on March 30, 2020”, reads the Catholic Charities website.

“Due to the risk posed by the coronavirus, city officials decided to relocate homeless residents in order to provide the best opportunity to care for them as the virus infects dramatically more people and food shortages intensify. The City of Tampa agreed to establish the shelter on a temporary basis for a period of 30-days. After this time, the situation will be re-evaluated in light of the coronavirus crisis.”

