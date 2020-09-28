New cabins will serve as model for Girl Scouts nationwide

Jonathan Moore's family has been involved with Girl Scouts for years. Now, he's helped build much-needed getaways for children.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There are hundreds of Girl Scouts in Tampa Bay. Most of them missed out on official scout events this summer due to COVID-19. The pandemic really halted the fun.

It did not stop the progress on a new getaway for the girls.

“The difference between what they had and what they now have is night and day,” Jonathan Moore said.

Moore is a Girl Scout dad who just put the finishing touches on unique cabins for the kids. His company, InVision Advisors, managed the building of multiple scout cabins in Pinellas County to serve as retreat centers for girls to build friendships once COVID restrictions are lifted. The cabins took six years of planning and two years of construction to complete.

“The first sketches we did, we thought it would just be a pole barn with an air conditioning unit attached to it and it has come so far in the two-plus years we have been working on these,” Moore said. “My daughter is dying to find out when those camps will come back – and they will come back – so he has the opportunity to stay.”

The cabins were built despite difficult building requirements. Because of their size and being built off the ground to account for potential flooding, the project was much trickier than your average cabin in the woods. There is wheelchair access, air conditioning and electric running to the properties. The cabins will be used as the model for any being done for Girl Scouts across the nation.

Moore’s daughter loves Girl Scouts. His wife has been a troop mom for more than six years.

“We sell a lot of cookies,” he joked.

The chance to set up the hundreds of girls in Tampa Bay with a place to call their own – not to mention a much-needed upgrade – was special for Moore.

“I tell folks that we are managing a $1 billion project in Miami and these cabins were more complicated than that,” he said.

