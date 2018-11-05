TAMPA, Fla. - With the last name Bass, it makes total sense that Makenzie would love the Florida Aquarium. She and her family visit at least once per month.

It’s a way for the kindergarten student to connect with her favorite animals.

“Ever since she’s been three she’s been into animals,” said her father, Corey Bass. “She wants to be a marine biologist.”

The kindergartner has an affinity for dolphins, but loves all sea creatures. She playfully sprinted from exhibit to exhibit during a visit to the aquarium Thursday afternoon. She also attended a board meeting earlier in the day, and received an invite from aquarium staff after leaving a big impact on them earlier this month.

“She was vivacious and excited and wanted to know everything,” said aquarium Director of Development, Libby Joyce, recalling her first meeting with Makenzie. “She had on a Save The Ocean t-shirt and a multi-colored tutu.”

After learning that some of the world’s animals were endangered, Makenzie hosted a bake sale at Carrollwood Day School with the intention of helping save troubled animals. She raised $273. Her father’s company matched the total, giving her the ability to donate $546 to the aquarium on April 18.

“So I could help the animals, so they could get what they needed,” she said, when asked why she raised the money. “They need like medicine and lots of stuff to make them better when they’re sick.”

Her donation impressed Joyce.

“We are a non-profit organization. We rely on the support of individuals. Every dollar truly counts for us,” she said. “The more money we raise the more critical conservation work we can do for things like sea turtles.”

The Florida Aquarium hosts 825,000 visitors each year. It was just voted the third-best aquarium in the nation by a USA Today fan readers. The Bass family have been aquarium members for two years.

