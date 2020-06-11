St. Pete woman wants to mow your grass for free

Kristy Batson noticed an older woman struggling through high grass to get to her mailbox. That sparked an idea to cut lawns for free in her community.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kristy Batson was born and raised in St. Petersburg. She moved to Indiana for a while but came back to the Sunshine State. It’s home and she’s proud of her community.

That’s why she’s offering to keep it beautiful for free.

“I guess I take pride in it, where you drive by and it looks nice,” Batson said. “I do like to mow grass.”

The St. Petersburg mother works as a server and spends her days off cutting grass for neighbors. It was just an idea that came to her one day after seeing an elderly woman hike through high grass to get to her mailbox.

“Your grass can go from being, you know, two inches to a foot tall in a matter of no time,” she said. “I like to help people out.”

Batson left a note on that woman’s mailbox but never heard back. That didn’t deter her hopes of helping others. She posted her desire to cut lawns for the elderly or military members on the NextDoor app.

She hasn’t gotten much response yet. She’s hoping that changes.

“You know, to me, it’s just like serving. To see somebody happy at the end of the day when they see that their lawn is cut and that’s just one less stress that I have to worry about in life,” Batson said. “It just would make me happy to see that other people are happy that somebody is going to come out here and help out for free.

If you are elderly or a military veteran and want or need your grass mowed, and are unable to do it yourself, Batson asks you email her at faithfullyloyal@gmail.com.

What other people are reading right now: