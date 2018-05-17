Sydney Devore’s introduction to her students gave away her hobby. A walking boot on her foot to help heal a stress fracture prompted questions from curious fourth-graders.

“There were like, ‘What is that?’” she said.

An avid runner and former University of Florida athlete, Devore traveled to Pittsburgh on May 6 to compete in her first marathon. She was seeded last on a rainy race day, but entered the course with confidence.

“I’m looking at the bib numbers of all the girls in front of me and I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to beat all of you!’”

Coming in at 2:32:38, Devore not only finished the 26.2-mile race, she won it.

“I really did this! I kept thinking, ‘You’re going to go home a winner today’. When you cross that finish line and they give you an American flag, there is nothing. There are no words for that.”

The students in Devore’s class celebrated with a donut party the following morning. They have bonded with their teacher this year. The kids all signed compression socks for Devore before her trip to Pittsburgh. Her win impressed the students, even if they expected it all along.

“We know that she’s a fast runner so we knew that she was going to win,” said Toriah Sullivan.

The win means Devore has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in February 2020. The 2020 Games are in Toyko.

Devore has taught at Spessard L. Holland Elementary School for three years.

