Like father, like son for Florida racing family

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Bryson Carlbert can spell his last name. He just prefers to write “No. 11” rather than “Carlbert”.

Eleven is his racing number.

“Everything we get has to get a bigger and faster motor,” said his dad, Billy, with a smile. “Nothing is fast enough for him to race.”

The younger Carlbert just turned 6. He was 3 when we first did a story on the Carlberts in 2015. During that story, he just quietly watched his dad and two older siblings race around the track at the Sunshine Speedway in Pinellas Park.

Now, it’s his turn.

“First place is the good thing to do,” he said.

Bryson races go-karts for about a year. It’s the same way his dad got into the sport as a child.

Racing is a family pastime, started by Billy’s dad, Bill, decades ago.

“It’s a dying sport,” said Billy as he watched Bryson take laps at the Ambassador Racing School track in Wimauma, Fla. “Parents are getting lazier and lazier giving their kids phones and video games. They don’t do anything with their kids. To a be able to go out and do things with your kids and travel it pretty good.”

Bryson has gotten very competitive and already won countless trophies. Billy jokes that his son likes to give trophies away to family and friends.

“When I was 4, it kind of reminded me I wanted to race when I turned 5,” said Bryson. “I get to go fast and wear a helmet.”

If family history is an indication, Bryson will be graduating to bigger engines in no time.

