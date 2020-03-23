BRADENTON, Fla. — Ty Salvatore turned down a very large payday to help the people in his own backyard: An order came in last week for medical masks, someone in Italy wanted ten million.

As the Bradenton man considered the order, he felt convicted about the people here in the Sunshine State who really needed masks, too.

“We love our community. We want to make sure everyone here safe,” said the owner of Tyton, a medical supply company operating in Bradenton for 25 years. “We have the capabilities. Let’s do our contribution.”

The global outbreak of coronavirus has challenged the medical profession. Masks are in a shortage. People have started making them in their homes to help the rising need.

In three weeks, Tyton has produced over 20,000 masks for the people of Florida who need them most. He’s distributed them to clinics, hospitals and even the VA. Some orders are as small as ten masks. Others are as large as 7,000. He’s looking to hire at least 100 workers who can sew to help him meet the demand.

The impact could save lives.

RELATED: JOANN fabric stores working with customers to sew masks for health care workers

RELATED: 'One mask can save lives': Hundreds work together to make PPE for those at risk

“We thought it was our part not to capitalize on this so we lowered our price on our masks from a $10 mask to a $6 mask and we even designed a $3 mask. It’s more of a throwaway, reusable for maybe a couple days.”

The masks are handmade and washable. He’s selling them online at www.wehavemasks.com. It’s a deviation from the typical kinds of medical items Salvatore’s company sells. In over two decades in business, he’s never made masks.

That is, until three weeks ago.

“We felt it was our duty for our community,” he said.

“However long this goes on, when it’s over, do you feel like you can look back and feel like you played a pretty big role in helping people get through this and up here next so much?” I asked.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We want to get it out to the communities and let them know don’t panic. Give us a call, we'll take care of you.”

RELATED: 'Average Joes' get chance to play Copperhead under PGA tournament conditions

RELATED: New beach mural cheers up patients stuck in hospital

What other people are reading right now:

https://tinyurl.com/rqxbo33FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter