Bradenton rallies to provide clothes and funeral after death of homeless family's mother

Betsy Plante helped organize a community outpouring of support that helped honor the life of Melissa Withrow.

BRADENTON, Fla. — The heartache is still fresh for the Withrow family.

Just nine days ago, the family lost Melissa, 37, to complications stemming from a blood clot.

"I’ll try to get through telling you this without crying because it’s really difficult for me,” Betsy Plante said.

Plante heard about Melissa, the mother of five children, who had been living with her family in an old van after moving to Florida in February to “start a new life." Her health quickly declined.

On June 10, she died.

“His wife was his whole world,” Plante said of Melissa’s husband, Stephen. “They’ve been together since they were 15 and 16 years old.”

When the community learned of the tragic death, it started to rally behind the transplants from West Virginia.

“The next thing you know I said, ‘Well we’ve got a raise some money here.' I put it on my personal Facebook, told the story, didn’t mention any names and asked if anyone wanted to help,” Plante said. “(In) 24 to 48 hours the money came in.”

In the days following Melissa’s death, the Withrow’s van stopped working. The women from the Blessing Bag Project, Plante’s non-profit, helped find the Withrow’s a hotel. The general manager of the nearby Swordfish Grille lobbed countless phone calls for fundraising to cover the cost. The bill was $523.04 for a week. The community raised $536.00.

The Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park offered the Withrows a chance to give Melissa a proper send-off by gifting the family a free “identification acknowledgment” ceremony on Friday. A pastor from Bayside Church agreed to oversee the ceremony.

“We are doing this because we feel it’s very important to help our community,” Jason Toale said. “If there’s a need in the community that’s what we’re here for. We’re here to support our community during a time of loss to help them move on to help them move forward and find hope from this point.”

Plante keeps calling the events of the week a “miracle."

“I just always trust God,” she said.

Melissa’s obituary says she was born March 26, 1983, in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, to Carolyn and Charles Kinniard. She is survived by her husband of two decades, Stephen Withrow, and five children: Johnathon, Brandon, Nathan, Sarah and Layla Withrow.

In the Toale’s website, Melissa’s husband Stephen penned out a heartfelt letter to his wife of 20 years:

“Melissa is the love of my life I always told her I love her with every breath I take and every beat of my heart and our children love their mommy more than anything we always sacrificed for our children so that they could have and be happy and their happiness and wellbeing was their mommy’s goal in life we had so many wonderful times together and we loved so much since we were kids ourselves the last thing she told us is that she loves every one of us by name and we all told her that we love her too we are all so happy that we got to do that we never expected this to happen but we know that Melissa is in Heaven and now We have a beautiful angel watching over us I love you so much honey I will be taking care of our babies till we can be together again god bless you I love you honey with every breath I take and every beat of my heart and I always will! With all of my love from your husband.”

The community impact has given the family a major boost. The Withrows are trying to now find reliable transportation to get them to Stephen’s brother in Wisconsin. Plante is helping with that search.

“I’m thankful to be part of this community,” Toale said.

Plante is, too.

“It’s a family here. It’s really, really a family here,” she said. “Everbody talks about that place, Cheers, where everybody knows everybody. Well, that’s pretty much what our community is all about.”

The Blessing Bag Project was started by Plante six years ago to serve the needs of the homeless in Manatee County. It’s a non-profit which hands out bags of toiletries and other items to those in need and even feeds the community on Mondays.

“We went from making blessing bags to helping women in recovery, helping abused women and then we started just getting more and more involved in children’s ministry,” Plante said. “We do a lot of street ministry with children. That’s how we got to the place really where we are today.”