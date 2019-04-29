WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Eli Gonzalez is the kind of student who never gets called to the principal’s office, so when Gina Williams asked him to meet her at 11:30 Monday morning, he was a little skeptical.

“Having my mom there, that worried me,” said the Winter Haven High School senior. “I was very nervous.”

A room full of onlookers smiled through happy tears as Gonzalez sat in Williams’ chair for a phone call that would realize his dream.

“Hi this is Congressman Darren Soto calling,” chimed the voice from the phone. “I wanted to all you to inform you that you’ve received an appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy. Congratulations!”

Gonzalez grinned as cell phones recorded the moment he’d worked so hard to achieve. The senior applied to all five U.S. military academies in hopes of following in his family’s footsteps.

His mother, Cynthia Zaidain, served in the Navy from 1986 to 1995. Gonzalez’s father also served 20 years in the Navy. His older brother, Joseph, is a six-year Marine veteran.

“Military service is really important to our family. We’ve had at least one family member fight in each conflict since the Revolution,” he explained after the phone call from Soto. “Unbelievable. I’m still not truly understanding what’s happening.”

Gonzalez worked very hard on his grades after moving to Florida from Louisiana the year before sixth grade. Zaidain said her son’s GPA needed work.

“Every year it went up,” she said.

So did his confidence. The young man, who is also active in the drama program at Winter Haven, rounded out into a star student and JROTC cadet.

“I told him then if he had dreams and aspirations he couldn’t wait until high school. He had to start now,” his mother said, recalling a conversation she and Gonzalez had in sixth grade.

Gonzalez hugged teachers after hearing of his appointment to the Merchant Marine Academy. It’s the first time a Winter Haven High School student has been enrolled in a service academy since 1995, six years before Gonzalez was born. He aspires to someday work for the CIA.

“I’m so thankful for everyone who has helped me along the way. Especially everyone in the room right now.”

Gonzalez will report to Kings Point, N.Y., on July 5.

"I told him it's going to be like boot camp on steroids for four years,” said his mom with a smile.



What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.