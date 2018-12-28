Grovie Dalzell is always tinkering.

“I have a boat called 'Never Got Done,'” he said with a chuckle.

It’s the perfect description of his dedication to his tabletop mini-marina.

“It’s just a special place for him,” said Madison Hauenstein, who helps run The Arc Tampa Bay Foundation, which is dedicated to helping people in the community with special needs. Grovie spends a few days per week there.

“This is it,” said Grovie, opening up a large garage door at the adult home where he lives.

He has special needs and requires full-time care. In his mind, the marina is a real place. He ties up every boat for fear of poor weather. He calls the harbormaster just to check in.

It’s a job he takes seriously.

That’s why it’s important.

“It’s a place he can escape to,” said Hauentstein. “He just wants to share it with anybody who would love to see it. It really is a special place he has.”

Grovie has lost track of how many small wooden and plastic boats he has tied up in his marina. There are at least 75. Each is labeled and given a specific place to dock on his long, 20-foot table.

“Pictures do not show how big this is,” he said with a smile.

Grovie spent two weeks in December decorating his display for Christmas.

“We had to get a bigger Coast Guard boat,” he explained, pointing at a large white boat positioned at the edge of the table. “I feel really good to come out here and do some work on this thing.”

Grovie spends every Saturday morning readjusting his marina. It’s become a place he is proud to show off.

