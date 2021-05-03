Neighbors surprise Lutz child on her final day of chemo with celebration parade

Aubriana Spierman celebrated the end of her year-long chemo treatments with a surprise parade thrown by a family friend who lost her son to cancer.

LUTZ, Fla. — There are very few reasons Christen Gray would don a unicorn costume and dance on a sidewalk. But, celebrating the end of chemotherapy was worth it.

“There were people there who had followed her journey on Facebook and wanted to come by and say congratulations,” said the founder of the non-profit, Finn’s Fighters. “That was actually me in the unicorn costume.”

On Wednesday, Gray and Finn’s Fighters threw together an impromptu, drive-by parade for a child in Lutz who finished her year-long chemo treatments. Aubriana Spierman, who loves unicorns, was thrilled to see Gray, dancing in the costume, and dozens of cars pass by her house.

“She had brain cancer. It’s called medulloblastoma,” said her mom, Pamela Rockerman.

Medulloblatoma is the most common form of brain cancer in children, according to the Mayo Clinic. It required 9-year-old Spierman to undergo a procedure to remove a tumor. That was followed by seven weeks of radiation and a year of chemotherapy.

“It just lifted her spirits,” Rockerman said of the parade. “It was absolutely perfect. We couldn’t have asked for more.”

That all ended this week. Spierman woke up to lawn signs celebrating her final treatment from Tampa company Sign Gypsies. She then got to ring a bell at the hospital, marking the end of her chemo journey.

Shortly after returning home, a parade assembled. Holly Keiser Photography came out to photograph the event. Magical Missions sent costumed characters for photos.

Bay Hope Church lead pastor Matthew Hartsfield stopped by. So did friends from Spierman’s elementary school. For over an hour, buddies and strangers alike streamed past the family’s home waving signs, holding balloons, and dropping off presents. It was a memorable event.

“There’s not an exact word made in the English alphabet to describe it,” said Spierman. “I did not know it was coming to my house.”

The parade lasted about an hour. It was the perfect way to celebrate. Children are still immune-compromised for up to a year after completing chemotherapy, according to Gray. She hopes to continue this parade idea for Finn’s Fighters kids going forward.

“We had a fire truck. We had police cars. We had motorcycles. We had cars towing boats. It was really a community affair to celebrate the journey their family has been through this year,” she said.

Aubriana’s journey was documented on Facebook and Instagram.

“Finn’s Fighters has been the best thing for us,” said Rockerman. “All that support means so much and it’s so needed.”

Finn’s Fighters is coming up on its third year as an official non-profit. Since May 2018, Gray estimates she’s been able to coordinate assistance for 20 Bay area families through Finn’s Fighters.

“Last year with COVID being hit, we are blessed to say we raised almost $50,000,” said Gray. “People in our community are extremely generous.”

Being included in the Finn’s Fighters mission was extremely special for Aubriana’s family.

