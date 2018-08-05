Heather Duckworth’s home is filled with photos. Smiling faces fill the frames.

“She is like a ball of sunshine,” Heather said, looking at her daughter, Allie.

The photos are beautiful reminders that joy is more powerful than pain. It’s a message a younger Heather, would have wanted to hear.

“You never go into life thinking you’re going to lose your child,” she said, holding back tears. “To have to watch somebody you love go through cancer is hard, but to have to watch your baby go through it is even worse.”

Jacob Duckworth was a triplet. He and his two brothers were born healthy and happy. At 3, Jacob was diagnosed with cancer.

He fought for three years before he died.

He is in their hearts and in almost every picture frame. The Duckworth family is one of great faith. They expect to see Jacob again. That doesn’t make the pain of his loss any easier now.

Heather, an avid writer, heard about a contest from CBS This Morning from an online post in a writers group she reads occasionally. CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King had compiled inspiring words from famous people in her book, Note to Self. The contest asked people to write a letter to their younger selves and submit it to CBS.

“I thought it would be a challenging write,” she said. “I never expected to win.”

A camera crew showed up at her home after Heather’s letter to her younger self was chosen from nationwide entries. She read her emotional piece to the CBS cameras and relived those painful moments of losing her son. She hopes sharing her story of faith and perseverance will inspire others to get through tough times.

“My life did not at all turn out the way I thought it would,” said Duckworth. “I don’t think (my younger self) would want to hear the details, but I think it would be nice to reassure her that everything’s going to turn out okay.”

This is Heather’s full letter for the CBS This Morning Note To Self contest:

“Dear Younger You,

Look at you . . . So young and innocent! I wish I could keep you like this always…

You will marry your childhood friend - the one you have known your whole life….kissing as toddlers while your parents were stationed together in the military…the one who really used to annoy you. But don’t worry, this will be the best decision you ever make. He will love you boldly through every peak and valley of your life.

You will be anxious to start a family. Unfortunately, the joy of first pregnancy will turn to disappointment and sorrow when you have a miscarriage. This will be your first sting of loss, but remember to stay positive because brighter days are ahead.

A year later you will be blessed with a son. And a year after that, you will find yourself pregnant again. You have a slight complication and fear the worst. You will nervously go to the doctor and instead get the surprise of your life… you are expecting TRIPLETS. You will cry with relief as you see three tiny heartbeats on the sonogram. After a difficult pregnancy, feeling as big as a barn, you will give birth to three beautiful, healthy baby boys. You will love these four boys fiercely and realize your greatest gift in life is being their mother – even if they run you ragged.

Three years later, your happy world will be shattered when one of your triplets is diagnosed with cancer. Your heart will break watching Jacob suffer through the treatment. He will amaze you with his courage and fight, always with a smile – he will make you feel brave.

In the end, your son will pass away at six years old. The pain of his loss will be unbearable and you will learn to walk hand in hand with grief for the rest of your life. It is the price of your love. Your family and children will pull you out of the trenches of grief. You will live for Jacob and he will forever be your inspiration. For a while, you will find comfort in raising money and awareness for pediatric cancer research, helping other families facing a similar fight.

A year later, having long hoped to adopt, you will fly to Guatemala with your family to meet your baby girl. You will fall instantly in love when they place your daughter in your arms… a gift to your family in so many ways as she helps your hearts heal. Her joyful spirit will be a burst of sunshine in your lives.

The years will pass quickly and before you know it Jacob’s sweet, little brothers will be grown men, ready to graduate from high school. You are just so proud of these boys and all that they have overcome. But, this season of life will be bittersweet, because even if the world sees them as twins, they will forever be triplets in your heart.

Remember, your life is going to be filled with the greatest joys and the deepest heartaches, but you will survive. That ache in your heart will always be there, Heather …but it will make you stronger. You will hug a little tighter, cry a little easier and smile a little bigger because of it. And you will share Jacob’s story, your faith and your grief in hopes of helping others.

Love big and hang onto hope. You can do it!”

