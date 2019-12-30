CLEARWATER, Fla. — Grant Corrigan has always liked woodworking. It’s a hobby he’s done for decades. He just never figured his love for crafting things with his hands would help chip away at a growing problem.

We just wrapped up Christmas. There were plenty of kids who had a happy holiday because of the St. Paul United Methodist Church’s carpenter's shop. This little shop is hidden to passersby off Druid Avenue in Clearwater.

Throughout the year, 55 volunteers from teens to people in their 80s all help piece together wooden toys like cars, trucks, and more. They are destined for organizations who provide gifts to kids.

When I went to the shop to do a story in October, I was surprised how many toys were already prepped and finished for Christmas. I got to see a few guys painting and assembling pieces that were cut and sanded a few days before. Stickers were applied to turn scrap wood into a rolling Batmobile replica. It was the perfect gift for a kid in need.

Some of the gifts have gone as far as Peru in the past but this year the woodworkers put their attention on the local outreach, Metropolitan Ministries. In December, Corrigan and other woodworkers donated 2,500 toys to Metropolitan Ministries.

It was the largest donation ever by the woodshop.

As we head into 2020, it's nice to see a group of friends coming together in 2019 to put a lot of smiles on a lot of kid's faces.

