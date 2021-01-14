Once homeless, Lutz businessman now operating plant-based cafe

Robby Graham and his wife, Mia, say a revelation from God told them to open a place where the community can dine together and pray for each other

LUTZ, Fla. — It wasn’t long ago that Robby Graham had very little to smile about. Now, it’s tough to wipe a grin off his face.

“I take credit for none of it,” the Lutz man said during a nearly 30-minute zoom conversation this week in which he explained all the twists and turns he’s navigated in his life. “

He credits his faith and Savior for the journey.

“I was homeless for about nine months,” said Graham.

Seven years ago, Graham was homeless. He was living at the Salvation Army after being an IV drug user. He met Mia Rivello-Graham and within a year, they were married.

Mia had a revelation that she was to open a plant-based café despite having no prior experience. It was a total step of faith. Revelations Café opened on Feb. 22, 2019.

“Everything about Revelations Café is one that we basically are being obedient,” said Graham, who moved to Florida from Detroit with his parents in 1969. “It’s a calling that was put on our lives.”

The menu is all plant-based. Graham switched his diet to plant-based after a “widowmaker” heart attack he suffered while at the gym on Sept. 2, 2018. He had a stent in his left coronary artery. The diet changes that followed allowed him to lose 30 pounds and regain energy.

Now, the natural creations of chef Lori Martin keep the Revelations Café customers coming back. It has become a warm and welcoming place to gather during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are just so honored to serve our community and be a beacon of light in this dark world,” said Graham.

The customers come back for food and for prayer. Robby’s favorite part of the café is the prayer wall where patrons are encouraged to write and leave prayers on paper. He and Mia pray over them weekly. During 2020, many of them requested safety and health.

Robby takes the prayer wall seriously.

“Whatever we accomplish in this life, we know who is the one who gave us the ability and strength to do so,” said Robby.

The restaurant also has a small prayer closet where people can go to be quiet and pray. The words from Matthew’s gospel greet visitors to their website:

“Where two or more are gathered in my name, there am I with them.” (Matthew 18:20)

Those words have become a thread that ties all customers together.

Revelations Café had to close for about six weeks during the pandemic. It’s back open seven days per week now. The owners hope to someday give back to the homeless by incorporating a working program for people who are homeless and even, eventually, figure out a way to offer temporary housing.

“That’s something that is very near and dear to our hearts,” he said. “We believe transitional homes are in our future.”

As a person who understands the pains and difficulties that come with homelessness, this future goal suits Robby. He gives all glory to God for the idea.

Revelations Café is located in Northgate Square at 17808 N Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz. It is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.