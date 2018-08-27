Joe Kals hasn’t been able to walk normally since 1982. A motorcycle accident sent him to his wheelchair. The paraplegic man had a new set of challenges to overcome.

“I want to inspire the society and that way we can push by doing research on the spinal cord,” he said from his Dunedin apartment on Monday.

He took a big step toward accomplishing that on Saturday by climbing over 400 steps in his 27-floor march to the top of the Marriot Tampa Waterside hotel. He was able to do it by using all upper body strength and hoisting himself up each step with the use of crutches and specially-modified leg braces.

“I was like a zombie at the top,” he said with a chuckle.

There isn’t much time to rest. Kals plans to make the same climb at an Orlando Marriott on September 9. He will also climb a 46-floor hotel in Miami and 56-floor hotel in New York by the end of October.

“I was so impressed,” said his friend, Sophie Joost. “I was thinking that it’s humanly, physically impossible.”

The end goal for Kals, a French native who once made the journey across his home country on crutches, is to ‘walk’ from New York to Los Angeles. It’s a 3,000-mile journey that would be difficult for most able-bodied people.

But, that’s why he wants to do it.

“I have a purpose and my purpose by doing this climbing the stairwells to bring an awareness that it’s time to push at the main level the research for spinal cord injuries,” he said.

Kals is raising money for his travels and for research of spinal cord injuries. He hopes to help fund vital research to find faster and quicker ways to get paraplegics back on their feet.

