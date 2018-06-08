Debi Shackowsky shed a tear as she looked around her creation. Racks and shelves filled with donated clothes were set to make a difference this school year.

“We have blazers and jackets we have a small collection of sweaters,” said Shackowsky, the founder of the Marjorie’s Hope non-profit.

Just one day prior, her shop was filled with 135 Pasco County teachers all looking for a few new items for their back-to-school wardrobes.

Debi noticed that teachers often don’t have enough money left over for themselves after buying all the necessary items for classrooms and students. Items like pencils, markers, and paper are typically supplied out of the teacher’s pocket.

That leaves a hole in their closet.

PHOTOS: Pasco teachers shop for free at non-profit's boutique

“They are community heroes,” said Debi, who runs the non-profit in honor of her sister, Marjorie, who died in a car crash involving a drunk driver 22 years ago. “I can tell you the names of my good and bad teachers in my earlier years. It’s a lifelong memory and impact that you don’t ever forget.”

Debi pitched the idea to her friends and they all chipped in. Sofia Edwards and Nikki Burke took over the project. Steve and Rita Jensen donated $25,000-worth of LuLaRoe clothing for the Marjorie’s Hope boutique. A storefront was donated and the shop came together in less than two weeks.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Teachers flooded the shop when it first opened on Sunday. Every item was given away for free.

“We had a total of 548 pieces and 120 accessory items that went out the door. I’m overwhelmed. I’m speechless and that’s not easy to do for me,” said Debi.

Marjorie’s Hope has donated backpacks to kids for ten years. Last year, the total eclipsed 3,500. This year, they were able to give way 2,800. For the first time, the non-profit decided to give back to teachers, also.

The impact brought another tear to Debi’s eye.

“I’m like, wow, why didn’t we think of this before?”

The shop is located at 5228 SR54 in New Port Richey.

Hours are:

Tuesday - Thursday 3-8pm

Friday 12-8p

Saturday 9a-5pm

They are still in need of donations. NICE CLOTHES for school, XL sizes are ideal.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP