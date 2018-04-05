Cassie Moore listed off her husband’s favorite things in order.

“His Savior, Jesus, me, and our two dogs,” she said with a grin. “After that, it’s probably the Lightning.”

As in his favorite hockey franchise, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tyler grew up in St. Petersburg and fell in love with the Lightning around 2010. He and his wife have been married a decade and decided the best way to combine his love for God and hockey was to put it on display in front of their church.

“Sometimes it does kind of feel like divine inspiration,” said Tyler. “Every sign has its time and then a new one gets to go up.”

Pastor Tyler Moore mixes religion and sports on the sign outside Our Savior Lutheran Church.

The marquee in front of Our Savior Lutheran Church looks a bit different during the NHL playoffs. Tyler updates the sign each game day with a Lightning reference that has just enough Bible subtleties to make people laugh.

“Lightning and God. The two most important things,” said the Moores’ friend, Paul Driscoll, who became a member of Our Savior after seeing the sign out front three years ago. “Pastor Moore is a fun, clever guy on his signs. Each one seems to be better than the last.”

The signs sometimes include Bible verses. Usually, they include players names. He hopes the signs help inspire a Stanley Cup run.

“I’m religious so you can’t be too superstitious, just a little 'stitious,'” said Tyler. “People anxiously await me changing a ridiculous, goofy sign.”

The Tampa Bay Lightning face the Boston Bruins in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series at 7 p.m. today.

